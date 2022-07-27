BrightView Adds Additional EVs to Fleet with 100 Chevrolet Bolt EUVs

As part of its ongoing effort to convert its fleet of vehicles to electric, commercial landscaping company BrightView has purchased 100 electric-powered Chevrolet Bolt EUVs that will be put into service across the country, beginning in July. With the deployment of these new cars, BrightView’s management fleet is now comprised of nearly 400 electric and hybrid vehicles. Over the next four years, the company’s aim is to convert its fleet of 3,000 field managers’ vehicles to electric and hybrid.

“As a company dedicated to developing, designing, and maintaining the best landscapes on Earth, we are continually seeking sustainable solutions that minimize our impact on the environment,” says Andrew Masterman, BrightView’s president and CEO. “The addition of electric and hybrid vehicles is yet another example of our commitment to investing in the future of our planet and achieving our environmental goals.”

BrightView’s quest toward carbon neutrality began more than 10 years ago and continues today by incorporating sustainable practices into its everyday operations to help protect and preserve the environment. These measures include, but are not limited to, continuing to electrify its fleet of 11,000 vehicles to reduce emissions, converting gas and two-cycle landscaping equipment to battery power, utilizing smart technology in irrigation systems to reduce water usage, and moving its real estate infrastructure to green and sustainable energy.