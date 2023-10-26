bp pulse to Roll Out Tesla EV Chargers in U.S. Network

bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, is acquiring $100 million of ultra-fast charging hardware units from Tesla to help expand the bp pulse public charging network across the U.S. while also enabling support for EV fleet customers by deploying chargers at their private depots.

The introduction of Tesla’s chargers to the bp pulse network is the first time the hardware will be purchased for an independent EV charging network, the companies say.

The rollout is planned to begin next year, and locations will include key sites across the bp family of brands, including TravelCenters of America, Thorntons and Amoco, as well as at bp pulse’s large-scale Gigahub charging sites in major metropolitan areas and at third-party locations, such as Hertz locations.

The first installation sites have been identified in Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Tesla’s chargers will also be deployed at select bp pulse fleet customer depots. By pairing bp pulse’s intelligent charge management software, Omega, with Tesla’s chargers, bp pulse gains the capability to oversee the entire charging process for EV fleets, providing a comprehensive solution for its fleet customers.

The Tesla ultra-fast chargers, which have an output of 250 kW, will be branded, installed and operated by bp pulse. The chargers will be fitted with Tesla’s Magic Dock, which is compatible with both North American Charging Standard and Combined Charging System connectors. This enables EVs from other major vehicle manufacturers to use the Tesla chargers on the bp pulse’s network, regardless of whether they use CCS or NACS ports.

To further improve user experience, the Tesla chargers will support use of the Plug and Charge protocol, which simplifies and automates payments.

“At Tesla, we’re driven to enable great charging experiences for all EV owners,” says Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure. “Selling our fast-charging hardware is a new step for us, and one we’re looking to expand in support of our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. We appreciate bp’s partnership in this area – it’s the right step towards a more sustainable future.”