bp pulse EV Charging Products Now Part of Purchasing Cooperative of America

bp pulse has been awarded a contract with the Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA), enabling the company to directly offer its Omega charge management software and EVSE procurement services to public agencies that are PCA members, including local, state and federal governments; K-12 schools and higher education institutions; hospitals; law enforcement; and nonprofits.

PCA members can purchase EV services directly from bp pulse without going through their own time-consuming public bidding processes, saving time and resources.

“Through the PCA contract, we can now work directly with customers to address their needs and provide the charging infrastructure their fleets require,” says Vic Shao, president of bp pulse fleet. “As we continue to work with public agencies on their electric transition, we are committed to simplifying the process, and allowing fleet operators to focus on safely transporting people, goods, and services.”

With bp pulse’s Omega software, EV fleets can manage energy costs and optimize performance through real-time monitoring of EV charging operations. Omega can adjust charging operations to serve a fleet owner’s individual needs, whether prioritizing charging for lower costs or to ensure vehicle uptime. The software is vehicle- and charger-agnostic, making it easier to manage a fleet of various vehicle types, which is often the case with public fleets.

PCA is a national purchasing cooperative available for use in all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canada and Mexico that provides best-value contracts for its members and contractors.