bp Locations Deploy NeoVolta Systems in EOS Linx EV Charging Stations

Smart energy storage solutions manufacturer NeoVolta Inc.’s systems will be deployed in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at select bp branded locations, starting in Georgia. This initial phase of installations is part of an expected nationwide rollout of NeoVolta batteries in 1,000 EOS Linx EV charging stations at various gas stations, convenience stores and hotel chains across the country.

With the introduction of the charging stations, EV owners/operators will be able to recharge their EV while shopping at select bp convenience stores. bp’s U.S. retail presence consists of roughly 7,200 bp and ARCO brand sites, along with more than 1,000 convenience stores. The first installation recently took place at a bp branded service station in the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree City.

“In NeoVolta, we have found the smart energy storage solution that meets our high standards for reliability and performance,” says EOS Linx CEO Blake Snider. “We are excited about our nationwide rollout with their battery in our network of EOS Charge stations.”

Through its partnership with EOS Linx, NeoVolta will provide customized energy storage systems and intelligent power management for EOS charging stations. The clean solar energy stored in the NeoVolta battery can be used to power the charging stations even when the sun isn’t shining. Each EOS Charge Station is also equipped with a minimum of two chargers and a 55- or 75-inch digital advertising display.

“We are extremely proud to provide the clean energy storage solution for EOS Charge stations,” states Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “With the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, we welcome the opportunity to bring NeoVolta technology to American drivers.” The NeoVolta systems provide high storage capacity and power output, along with high-cycle battery life. Engineered with a lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry, these systems are a safe, nonflammable alternative to ordinary lithium-ion batteries.