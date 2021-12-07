bp Beefing Up EV Charging Footprint with Acquisition of AMPLY Power

bp has acquired AMPLY Power, an electric vehicle charging and energy management provider for fleets that operate trucks, transit and school buses, vans and light-duty vehicles.

“bp is aiming to speed up electrification in the fast-growing fleet segment, which is key to lowering emissions from the transport sector,” says Richard Bartlett, senior vice president, future mobility and solutions, at bp. “As we continue to invest in new forms of infrastructure and technology to serve our global fleet customers, AMPLY Power provides an ideal opportunity to build our EV business in the US. They bring an experienced team, a rapidly expanding customer base and user-friendly digital platform.”

Founded in 2018, AMPLY Power provides a fully financed charging-as-a-service (CaaS) model – whereby AMPLY Power provides solutions for the charging of customers’ fleets – and customer-financed software-as-a-service (SaaS) for customers who prefer to own their charging infrastructure.

AMPLY Power also provides the OMEGA Charge Management System software solution, which helps fleet operators manage energy costs and optimizes performance by providing real-time monitoring of EV charging operations and preventative maintenance for both vehicles and chargers.

“With support and backing from bp, we can scale our approach to reach new markets while bringing our unique expertise to bp’s broader electric fleet initiatives,” remarks Vic Shao, founder and CEO of AMPLY Power.

Under the terms of the agreement, AMPLY Power will continue to operate independently as part of bp’s global portfolio of businesses.