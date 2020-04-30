Bollinger Unveils the All-Electric B2 Chassis Cab

Bollinger Motors has unveiled its plans to produce and sell the all-electric B2 Chassis Cab (B2CC). The Bollinger B2CC is the world’s first and only Class 3 all-electric chassis-cab truck platform, and it offers unlimited work truck variants.

“The Bollinger B2CC’s unique features – including the 5,000-lb. payload and large energy source to power tools – make it perfect for businesses, small and large,” says Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors.

“Commercial fleets will be able to reduce their overall cost of operation while buying a truck designed, engineered and built in the U.S. The B2CC is an ideal option for municipalities, parks services, emergency response vehicles, airports, construction, landscaping, electricians, plumbers, security, non-tactical military and more,” he adds.

The Bollinger B2 Chassis Cab will be built on the patent-pending Bollinger Motors E-Chassis all-wheel drive base that underpins the Bollinger B1 Sport Utility Truck and the B2 Pickup. It will be available in both 2-door and 4-door cabs and on multiple wheelbase lengths.

Features of the patent-pending Bollinger B2CC include:

120 kWh battery pack.

All-wheel drivetrain.

Dual motor.

Electronic traction control.

Electronic stability control.

10 kW on-board charger/inverter.

Complete power system controls, configurable to given vehicle application.

Bollinger Motors filed the provisional patent application for all-electric Class 3 vehicles on Nov. 18, 2019. The patent application number is 62936929. The Bollinger B2CC will be made available to commercial outfitters in late 2021 in both full cab and cutaway-cab variants.

Photo: Bollinger Motors unveiled the world’s first Class 3 electric commercial truck platform