Bollinger Receives $13.2 Million Sales Order from Momentum Groups

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., has reached an agreement to sell 80 all-electric Class 4 commercial trucks for a sales order of $13.2 million to Momentum Groups, a provider of fleet management and EV charging solutions.

Momentum can upfit the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab with mobile EV chargers, a box truck, flatbed, service body or stake truck. The company has a full-service national fleet program and mobile or permanent charging infrastructure for EVs. Momentum will take possession of the vehicles after Bollinger Motors launches production in the second half of 2024.

“Momentum is a leader and innovator in mobile charging solutions and has a shared commitment to using electric vehicles as part of a fleet management solution to help companies reduce emissions and save money,” says Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “We are excited that the Bollinger B4 will be the Class 4 platform that helps Momentum deliver a mobile-charging solution.”

“We are delighted to work with Bollinger Motors and its innovative B4 Chassis Cab, as the company shares our commitment to reducing greenhouse emissions and improving the world around us,” adds Jack Pyros, president of Momentum. “We look forward to introducing the Bollinger B4 mobile charging vehicles to our fleet customers, ultimately helping them create operational efficiency in an environmentally friendly way.”

Bollinger Motors recently qualified for federal clean vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $40,000 in refundable tax credits per truck.