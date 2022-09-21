Bollinger Motors, Wabash Develop Last-Mile Refrigerated Delivery Electric Truck

Bollinger Motors, which recently became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive Inc., has teamed up with Wabash, a truck body and trailer manufacturer, to develop a stronger, lighter, refrigerated truck body on an electric chassis.

Wabash has developed a lightweight composite technology, EcoNex Technology, for use in truck bodies and trailers that will seamlessly integrate with Bollinger’s Class 4 electric chassis cab. Wabash’s EcoNex Technology is made from composite material that is more durable, lighter and more thermally efficient.

The companies’ offering includes weight savings due to Wabash’s lightweight EcoNex composite technology, electrification of customer fleets utilizing Bollinger’s all-electric chassis cab and increased total payload capacity due to lower overall truck weight.

“Wabash’s EcoNex composite technology reduces the amount of electricity needed to maintain cold temperatures,” states Mark Ehrlich, VP of new business development at Wabash. “The all-electric truck we’re developing with Bollinger Motors will be highly efficient with more uptime and less charging compared to conventional construction.”

“I’m excited to help ‘green up’ the journey from farm to table,” states Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors, who was inspired to start the company while he owned a farm in upstate New York. “We’re confident Wabash’s expertise in commercial transportation, combined with Bollinger’s leadership in Class 4 electrification, will deliver a superior product for customers looking to reduce their carbon footprints.”