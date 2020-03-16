Bollinger Motors Unveils E-Chassis

Bollinger Motors has unveiled its patent-pending E-Chassis.

The patent-pending E-Chassis is the first Class 3 electric platform – and it was designed with commercial applications and versatility in mind, notes the company.

“When we first built our Class 3 B1, we knew there was a commercial aspect to the platform,” says Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors. “Not only cab-on-chassis, but entirely new truck bodies can fit on our E-Chassis, and help propel the world to all-electric that much faster.”

The E-Chassis is the same platform shared with the B1 Sport Utility Truck and the B2 Pickup, and it will accommodate future models and other trucks developed by Bollinger Motors.

Features of the patent-pending Bollinger Motors E-Chassis include:

120 kWh battery pack

180 kWh battery pack optional

All-wheel drive

Electronic traction control

Electronic stability control

5-15 kW on-board charger/inverter

The fully customizable E-Chassis can be configured for a variety of uses, including front- or rear-wheel drive configurations, with or without portal gear hubs, and up to 180 kWh battery pack for longer range requirements.

The E-Chassis will be manufactured alongside the B1 and B2 trucks and made available for commercial use in 2021.

Photo: Bollinger Motor’s patent-pending E-Chassis