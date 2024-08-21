Bollinger Motors to Begin Producing B4 Chassis Cab

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., is planning to begin production of saleable units of the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab on Sept. 16. Deliveries and revenue recognition of the B4 electric truck are expected to begin in October.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, an all-new Class 4 commercial truck, was designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger Motors’ purpose-built EV chassis design encloses and protects the 158 kWh battery pack and components to offer capability and safety for the commercial market. The Bollinger B4 differentiates itself from other electric entries that utilize outboard-mounted batteries on repurposed ICE chassis, exposing the batteries to potential risk.

Bollinger Motors is partnering on production with Roush Industries, which provides contract manufacturing services from its facility in Livonia, Mich. The partnership leverages Roush’s production and e-mobility expertise, honed over 50 years of engineering, testing, prototyping and manufacturing services — as well as its work in producing the Bollinger B4 development vehicles in 2023.

“This is an exciting time in Bollinger Motors’ history, as it takes a monumental team effort to go from start-up to production in the timeframe we have achieved,” says Bryan Chambers, president of Bollinger Motors. “The Bollinger Motors team, Roush Industries and our entire supply chain network has worked tirelessly to make the B4 a reality, and I am very proud of everyone’s effort.”

“We are already experiencing strong momentum in the market from important customers throughout the country,” adds Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “We are confident that we are bringing them a truck that will reward their trust and help transform their business. We cannot wait to get the B4 on the road, electrifying America’s fleets.”