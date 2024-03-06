Bollinger Motors Selects Two Dealership Groups

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., has named the next two dealership groups, spanning seven states and 11 locations, as Bollinger rolls out its commercial electric truck line, beginning with the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab in the second half of 2024.

The dealership groups are:

Nacarato Truck Centers — 10 locations in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia.

Nuss Truck and Equipment — one location in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is a new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s chassis design protects the 158-kilowatt-hour battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market.

“We are building our national dealer network very strategically to ensure that they share Bollinger’s commitment to quality and customer service,” says Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “These two dealership groups represent some of the busiest trucking hubs in the country, and we welcome these new locations to the Bollinger family as we work to electrify fleets across the country.”

Nacarato Truck Centers is a group of authorized Volvo Truck, Tico Terminal Tractor and used semitruck dealerships and service centers serving the Tennessee, Virginia, southern Kentucky, Maryland, Illinois, Florida and Georgia areas with 47 years in the trucking industry.

With nine locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, Nuss Truck & Equipment is the region’s largest dealer of new and used Mack and Volvo Trucks, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Established in 1959, Nuss has headquarters in Rochester and Roseville, Minn.