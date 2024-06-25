Bollinger Motors Receives U.S. EPA Certification for Its Class 4 B4 Chassis Cab

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., has received its Certificate of Conformity from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Class 4 B4 Chassis Cab. Attainment of the certificate is another milestone for Bollinger Motors as it moves closer to delivering initial vehicles to customers.

The company plans to launch the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab in the second half of 2024. The Certificate of Conformity certifies that the Bollinger B4 conforms to EPA emissions requirements. While the Bollinger B4 is an all-electric, zero-emissions vehicle, the certification is still an important requirement for any manufacturer to begin selling vehicles in the United States.

“This is a huge step for us in becoming the leader in all-electric, commercial trucks,” says Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “We are proud that the Bollinger B4 is engineered and assembled right here in Michigan with 70% American-made content.”

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is a new battery electric, zero-emissions Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Its chassis design protects the 800-volt battery and components to provide safety, flexibility and performance for the commercial market. Bollinger Motors recently qualified for federal clean vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $40,000 in refundable tax credits per truck.