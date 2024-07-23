Bollinger Motors Provides Full Warranty Coverage on Electric B4 Chassis Cab

Bollinger Motors Inc., a commercial electric vehicle manufacturer, has released its full warranty coverage on the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, the company’s new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck.

Under the warranty, Bollinger will provide comprehensive, competitive coverage for:

Bumper-to-bumper — Three years/36,000 miles

Powertrain — Five years/50,000 miles

High-voltage battery — Eight years/100,000 miles

Air conditioning — Five years/50,000 miles

Frame rails and crossmembers — Five years/unlimited miles

Corrosion (perforation only) — Five years/unlimited miles

Tires — Four years/unlimited miles

“We have designed and engineered the Bollinger B4 to have unmatched capability and durability, and we are proud to be offering warranty coverage to reflect that,” says Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “Our warranty provides our customers the peace of mind they need in making their decision and demonstrates the confidence we have in the B4.”

The Bollinger B4 is designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s chassis design protects the 158-kwh dual-battery pack and components to offer superior capability and safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the Bollinger B4 to begin in the second half of 2024.

In other news, Bollinger Motors recently named former General Motors executive James Taylor as CEO. He takes over for company founder Robert Bollinger, who will remain on the company’s board of directors and as a founding shareholder.