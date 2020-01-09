Bollinger Motors Files Patents for its Electric Vehicle Line

Bollinger Motors has filed for patent protection for its all-electric, all-wheel drive, Class 3 vehicles.

The scope of the patent includes the entire vehicle, emphasizing the specific arrangement of major components and subsystems.

“Our team has created a vehicle that’s engineered and packaged unlike anything ever built,” says Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors. “Filing this patent will help protect that hard work and help showcase the outstanding engineering capabilities of our company.”

The way the large components – including motors, inverters, gearboxes and chargers – are arranged centrally and symmetrically results in a desirable effect on the vehicles’ center of gravity, notes the company.

The patent highlights the vehicle-controls strategy and innovative software solutions used to achieve performance targets, including adjustable ride height, variable payload responses, virtual front and rear differential, and various modes of operations.

The technical content contained in the application adds to the growing portfolio of intellectual property for Bollinger Motors, the company adds.

Photo: The Bollinger Motors B2 electric pickup truck