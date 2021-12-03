Bollinger Motors, EAVX Develop Electric Commercial Trucks

Bollinger Motors, an all-electric truck company, is collaborating with EAVX to develop electric work trucks that integrate EAVX’s commercial work-truck bodies and accessories with Bollinger’s electric vehicle (EV) platforms.

The terms of the collaboration will allow Bollinger and EAVX to design fully integrated EVs for a wide variety of commercial applications, as well as coordinate offerings related to vehicle sales, after-sales parts and vehicle servicing.

Bollinger Motors is developing an all-electric platform and chassis cab for various applications in class 3-6 vehicles, offering adaptable battery solutions to accommodate large payloads, sufficient range and long-life durability.

“Electrifying commercial fleets reduces costs, increases reliability and ensures the fleets will comply with forthcoming government mandates,” states Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “Working with EAVX will allow us to offer our innovative all-electric solutions to a broader market of commercial customers and accelerate EV adoption across the country.”

EAVX, a business unit of JB Poindexter & Co., partners with electric and alternative power-chassis producers to design, manufacture, distribute and service large commercial fleets and markets.

“We have a proven history of creating excellent work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories, and we are now expanding our capabilities to provide alternative energy vehicles through this partnership with Bollinger Motors,” says John B Poindexter, CEO and chairman of JB Poindexter & Co. “Partnering with Bollinger allows EAVX to continue our holistic approach to integration of systems between the cab-chassis and the body,” comments EAVX’s COO and general manager, Mark Hope.