Bollinger Motors Delivers First B4 Electric Trucks to West Coast Dealer

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., has made its first customer delivery on the West Coast, sending three 2025 Bollinger B4 chassis cab electric trucks to TEC Equipment in Lacey, Washington; Fontana, California; and Oakland, Calif. Electronic payment has been received on the vehicles delivered, which have a retail value of approximately $500,000. Bollinger’s revenue is recognized in Mullen’s current fiscal quarter ending in December 2024.

The Bollinger B4 chassis cab is a new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s chassis design protects the 158-kWh battery pack and components to enhance capability and safety.

“The West Coast represents a critical region of the country for electric vehicle success, and today’s deliveries to TEC Equipment are significant steps forward for Bollinger Motors,” says Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger. “TEC Equipment is a well-respected dealer and an important partner for our West Coast success. We look forward to working with them to build Bollinger Motors presence in several markets.”

The 2025 Bollinger B4 chassis cab is qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits of $40,000 per vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act. Additional state incentives can push total savings to more than $100,000.

TEC is a family-owned, full-service truck and trailer dealership founded in 1976. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has more than 30 locations across eight states. As a full-service dealership, TEC offers truck and trailer sales, parts, service, leasing, rental, insurance, financing, towing and recovery equipment, auto transportation equipment and services, and ZEV consulting.

“This is an exciting moment for TEC Equipment as we help bring the newest OEM in the trucking industry to market,” says Chris Thompson, TEC’s vice president of truck sales. “Bollinger Motors is making an all-electric truck that is well-suited to help companies meet their commercial fleet needs, and we are looking forward to bringing it to current and new customers up and down the West Coast.”