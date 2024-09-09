CARB Certifies Bollinger Motors Class 4 Truck

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., has achieved a commercial EV milestone with its B4 all-electric, Class 4 low-cab-forward chassis truck, receiving certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The CARB certification is a requirement to sell vehicles in the CARB-compliant states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia. All CARB states and locations have adopted vehicle standards Section 177 of the Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. §7507), which requires additional approvals beyond U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

CARB certification provides a path for Bollinger Motors’ customers to qualify for additional state incentives, such as California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). When combined with the B4’s $40,000 IRS rebate, HVIP can offer a rebate of up to $60,000, adding up to $100,000 in combined total savings.

Bollinger Motors will begin production of the B4 next week, with customer deliveries to begin in October.

“The CARB certification represents an important milestone in our mission to bring a world-class electric vehicle to market,” says Bryan Chambers, Bollinger Motors’ president and chief operating officer. “Environmental requirements are critical to meeting customer expectations and providing sale-ready vehicles. With this important accomplishment, the B4 is one step closer to electrifying vehicle fleets from coast to coast.”