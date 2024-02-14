Bollinger Motors Authorizes First Commercial EV Dealer

Bollinger Motors Inc., a commercial electric vehicle manufacturer, has named LaFontaine Automotive Group as its first authorized dealer, with two locations in Michigan: Lansing and Farmington Hills.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is a new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s chassis design protects the 800-volt battery and components to enhance safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the B4 chassis cab to begin in the second half of 2024.

“We are thrilled to work with LaFontaine right here in Michigan where we designed — and will build — the B4,” says Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “LaFontaine shares our commitment to quality and customer service.”

According to LaFontaine, the acquisition brings its portfolio to 54 retail franchises and 39 retail locations, with further additions planned later in 2024. Bollinger commercial vehicles will be sold at LaFontaine Bollinger Farmington Hills, 30250 Grand River Avenue in Farmington Hills; and LaFontaine Bollinger Lansing, 3625 South Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

“Our partnership with Bollinger Motors is a true testament to the dedicated team we have and our commitment to providing our commercial customers a personalized experience that extends far past the sale of the vehicle,” says Ryan LaFontaine, CEO of LaFontaine Automotive Group. “We focus not only on exceeding customer expectations during the sale, but providing service, repair, parts and accessories for our customers as well. As we expand our commercial vehicle offering, this partnership aligns with our long-term vision of growth and expansion, allowing us to serve a broader customer base and strengthen our strategically located presence across Michigan.”