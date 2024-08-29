Bollinger Motors Adds 20 TEC Equipment Dealerships

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s subsidiary Bollinger Motors has named TEC Equipment Inc. as an official Bollinger Motors dealer. The addition of 20 select TEC sales and service locations expands Bollinger Motors’ commercial electric vehicle dealer network into the western United States. TEC currently represents franchises from Volvo, Mack Trucks and Wabash Trailers with primary focus along the Interstate 5 corridor, traveling through major cities in California, Oregon and Washington.

The new TEC dealers include these locations:

Arizona: Phoenix

California: Dixon, Fontana, La Mirada, Lathrop, Oakland, San Diego, San Francisco

Iowa: Sioux City

Nebraska: Omaha

Nevada: Las Vegas, Reno

Oregon: Eugene, Medford, Portland, Redmond, Wilsonville

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Washington: Lacey, Seattle

“The addition of TEC Equipment expands Bollinger Motors’ national dealer network westward and gives us a solid foundation in several important markets,” says Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. “TEC is an industry leader in sales and service and provides a critical link to our commitment to electrification and customer support.”

TEC is a family-owned, full-service truck and trailer dealership founded in 1976. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has more than 30 locations across eight states. As a full-service dealership, TEC offers truck and trailer sales, parts, service, leasing, rental, insurance, financing, towing and recovery equipment, auto transportation equipment and services, and zero-emission vehicle consulting.

“We are proud to join the Bollinger Motors’ network and bring this game-changing electric truck to our customers across the West Coast,” says Chris Thompson, TEC’s vice president of truck sales. “We have always prided ourselves on innovation, and Bollinger Motors has developed a world-class truck.”