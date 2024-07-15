Bollinger Agrees to Sell 70 Electric Trucks to Doering

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., has reached an agreement to sell 70 all-electric Class 4 Bollinger B4 commercial trucks to Doering Fleet Management, one of the nation’s leading fleet management companies. The vehicle order is valued at approximately $11.5 million with first vehicle deliveries set for late 2024. The Bollinger B4 will be the first Class 4 medium-duty, all-electric truck offered by Doering.

“Our agreement with Doering Fleet Management is another important step forward for Bollinger Motors,” says Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “Doering is one of the top names in the fleet management world, and we are honored to have the Bollinger B4 become an environmentally friendly fleet option for their customers across the country.”

Doering has built its reputation over three decades through outstanding customer service and by matching customers with the right vehicles for their unique business needs.

“The Bollinger B4 is an innovative, world-class electric truck with outstanding performance and capability, and Bollinger Motors shares our commitment to outstanding customer service,” says Adam Berger, president of Doering Fleet Management. “For our customers seeking a medium-duty electric truck, the Bollinger B4 will be a great option to meet their needs. We look forward to bringing the B4 into our suite of offerings.”

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is a new, battery electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s chassis design protects the 800-volt battery and components to offer capability, flexibility, performance and serviceability in the commercial market. The company recently qualified for federal clean vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $40,000 in refundable tax credits per truck.