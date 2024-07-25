Bluedot Powers Expansion of EV Access Rental Fleet

Bluedot is continuing to support electrification of business fleets by powering the fleet of EV Access, an electric car rental service for visitors and Uber drivers in Phoenix, Arizona.

EV Access incorporates Bluedot’s latest iteration of its advanced fleet management program as part of its ongoing partnership to streamline how it manages its entire EV rental fleet, including servicing, real-time fleet behavior and detailed charging analytics. This partnership is supporting EV Access’s new growth phase into other markets across the U.S.

“Three years ago, we had just one Tesla, but now we have over 200 electric vehicles,” says EV Access founder Justin Pappan. “Our quick expansion means we needed a fleet management solution to help us cope with our growth plans — and that’s why our relationship with Bluedot is so pivotal to our plans.”

Bluedot’s solution fuels success because of its compatibility with EV Access’s growth model, which relies on direct rentals and third-party platforms, including Turo. Alongside traditional EV fleet management features, Bluedot provides EV Access with a method to assign cars to Uber drivers while automatically managing charging payments.

EV Access is also taking advantage of Bluedot’s communication tools to avoid the immense cost of building independent SMS backends. The Bluedot app’s in-app messaging system has provided a single, stable channel for EV Access’s customers.

“Our partnership with EV Access has directly supported the company’s expansion plans out of Phoenix, Arizona, and into Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah,” says Selinay Parlak, Bluedot chief operating officer. “Our highly scalable systems will continue to support the company as it examines the viability of new markets.”