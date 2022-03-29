Blue Bird Secures Largest Order of Electric School Buses From California District

Blue Bird Corp. has received its largest order of electric school buses from a school district. Modesto City Schools in California purchased 30 zero-emission school buses. The order enables the school district to rapidly convert nearly 50% of its diesel-powered bus fleet to clean energy.

The school district anticipates saving more than $250,000 a year in fuel costs alone by converting nearly half of its diesel-powered fleet to electric vehicles.

“The price of diesel fuel continues to skyrocket. Our Sustainability projects are designed to address climate change, reduce air pollution, and lead the next generation of students in learning about a Sustainable lifestyle with renewable energy, carbon reduction, and clean mobility options,” said Tim Zearley, Associate Superintendent of Business Services, Modesto City Schools. “I’m proud that Modesto City Schools is leading the way in Public Education Sustainability Initiatives in Stanislaus County.”

“Blue Bird is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of low- and zero-emission school buses in North America,” says Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO of Blue Bird. “We are pleased to help Modesto City Schools turn its vision of clean and sustainable school bus transportation into reality. Soon, nearly 30,000 school children in California’s Central Valley will enjoy emission-free transportation and cleaner communities.”

Modesto City Schools purchased Blue Bird All American Type D electric school buses. The district anticipates delivery of the zero-emission vehicles in the fourth quarter 2022. Blue Bird electric buses can carry a maximum of 84 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. They take between three and eight hours to fully recharge depending on the charging infrastructure.

Blue Bird’s electric school buses were partially funded by California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). The California Air Resources Board launched the program in 2009. HVIP is administered by CALSTART, a national clean transportation nonprofit consortium.