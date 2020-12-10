Blue Bird Deploys Texas’ First Electric School Buses

The first zero-emissions electric school buses in the state of Texas were recently received by Everman Independent School District (ISD). The three buses, manufactured by Blue Bird Corp., an independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, started transporting students this school year.

“The electric buses were a great opportunity to bring new technology and safety to the school district in the form of transportation – and to the state of Texas,” said Jason Gillis, transportation director for Everman ISD. “We’ve been monitoring our energy costs for our electric buses and we are already experiencing substantial savings in fuel costs. These buses are the best thing for our community and our kids, allowing the district to save money and improve air quality.”

Blue Bird’s electric school buses produce zero emissions and have fewer parts when compared with a diesel bus. Their performance is comparable to a bus powered by a combustion engine, and their quiet performance allows the driver to better hear the passengers they are transporting.

With help from their local dealer, Rush Bus Centers, and the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the district was able to fund the buses and charging stations with grants from the Volkswagen settlement. Based on data the district has provided, they are looking to save over $4,000 a year on fuel savings and $2,000 a year on maintenance savings when compared with the diesel buses in their fleet.

