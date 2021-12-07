Blink EV Charging Stations Set to Deploy to SGB DevCorp Properties

SGB Development Corp. (SGB DevCorp), a wholly owned real estate development subsidiary of modular structure designer and fabricator SG Blocks Inc., is working with Blink Charging Co. to deploy its electric vehicle (EV) charging technology via SG Blocks’ modular designs.

This agreement expands SG Blocks and Blink’s original 2020 master development and production agreement to include SGB DevCorp, whose mission is to maximize the delivery of affordable multifamily housing developments. SGB DevCorp expects to use Blink’s technology in all current and future development sites.

The first project between the two companies plans to deploy 300+ EV chargers at SGB DevCorp’s site in Lago Vista, Texas.

“We couldn’t think of a better project to kick-off our relationship with SG Blocks’ development company than Lago Vista in Austin,” says Michael Farkas, CEO of Blink Charging. “Austin is a leading city in innovation and positioning Texas at the forefront of EV technology. The presence of the Telsa manufacturing plant is further accelerating the city’s need for EV charging infrastructure. We are excited to begin providing what the community needs alongside SG Blocks.”

SGB DevCorp plans to use the Blink EV charging services for development ventures in both infrastructure and transit-oriented projects, with the two companies currently working to complete due diligence on a transit development project. The company intends to apply for multiple requests for proposals for EV charging on the local, state and federal levels.

“Working with Blink empowers us in the EV charging space given that Blink is a known and reputable partner,” comments Paul Galvin, chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “We see countless opportunities for the deployment of modular charging stations across the economy, especially given that environmental sustainability is a primary focus for both companies. Getting in early as a go-to modular EV expert provides us with excellent positioning in this exciting and evolving vertical and reinforces SG Block’s ESG mandate.”