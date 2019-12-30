Blink Working on DC Fast Charging Powered by Kinetic Energy

Blink Charging Co. is partnering with Chakratec, an Israeli e-mobility company, to bring a DC fast charging solution to the U.S. that can be deployed virtually anywhere, regardless of the location’s existing power grid capabilities.

DC fast chargers provide the fastest electric vehicle (EV) charging speeds, making these high-power charging solutions available only in locations with sufficient grid power. Upgrading grid infrastructure is extremely costly. Even for cities that can afford the upgrade, the process can be convoluted: arduous approval processes and various regulatory and bureaucratic procedures tend to slow down the approval process.

The Blink and Chakratec project is expected to introduce cutting-edge DC fast charging technology to the U.S. that utilizes a kinetic energy storage system. This will enable high-power charging, serving many EVs daily without straining the grid, and avoiding increased “high demand” charges from utility companies. The proprietary technology is chemical-free, environmentally friendly and able to complete a full charging cycle within just 20 minutes, the companies say.

Moreover, all of the chargers will be connected to the Blink network, which provides a comprehensive and easy-to-use service experience for drivers.

“We are excited to begin the Blink-Chakratec project,” says Michael D. Farkas, chairman and CEO of Blink. “The Chakratec technology has the unique capability of absorbing and storing peak loads in the power grid and utilizing the kinetically stored energy to enable DC fast charging anytime, anywhere.

“Additionally, this technology has the benefit of being entirely mechanical, not requiring the use of batteries, giving the charger a much longer life and ensuring it has minimal to no impact on our environment,” he adds.

The project is being supported by a $900,000 grant from the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy Program.