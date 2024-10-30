Blink Wins $2M Grant to Provide EV Chargers for State of Illinois

Blink Charging Co. has been awarded a nearly $2 million grant to own and operate electric vehicle chargers for the state of Illinois. The grant, awarded by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA), sets the stage for Blink Charging and Illinois to collaboratively help provide public charging solutions for employees, residents and visitors.

The funding is part of the state’s “Rebuild Illinois” capital program for EV charging projects authorized under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which is also part of the Driving a Cleaner Illinois Program.

Under this grant, the Illinois EPA will fund a portion of the eligible costs associated with new, commercial-grade DC fast chargers and AC Level 2 charging stations for EVs to be located at publicly accessible charging station locations in Illinois.

Once the project is completed, five locations around Illinois will cumulatively host 15 new Blink charging stations, including ten 180kW DC fast chargers and five Dual Port Level 2 stations (10 ports). Blink is providing a 30% cost share for the program.

Additionally, Blink will provide related services including site assessment and preparation, installation, maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training.

“The state of Illinois and Blink are both keenly focused on leading the electrification of transportation together,” says Mike Battaglia, CEO-elect at Blink. “This project represents another example of Blink leveraging external capital to efficiently install, own and operate EV charging infrastructure, and we are grateful for the state’s trust and our shared vision.”