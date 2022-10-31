Blink Utilizes Hubject Automated Charging Solution for EV Customers

Blink Charging Co. and open IT platform provider Hubject Inc. have signed a collaborative agreement to provide Blink customers in the United States and Europe with the Plug&Charge functionality and grow the Plug&Charge ecosystem.

The Plug&Charge feature is based on the ISO 15118 protocol, which allows a fully automated charging process, as the authentication begins as soon as the driver connects their vehicle to the Blink charging station. This allows electric vehicle (EV) drivers to leave their RFID cards and smartphone apps in their pockets providing an even more convenient charging experience for Blink users.

A Plug&Charge-enabled vehicle is equipped with a set of certificates that transmit the customer’s contract data directly to the charging station providing greater security over the authentication via RFID card, app or credit card. The subsequent payment is also handled automatically through Blink Charging. By fully automating authentication, Plug&Charge creates a charging process that is very convenient, easy to handle, and entirely hassle-free for the driver.

“This collaboration will be an added benefit for EV drivers who charge with Blink chargers,” says Michael D. Farkas, CEO and founder of Blink Charging. “Hubject’s Plug&Charge service will enable Blink users with vehicles capable of using Plug&Charge to charge their EVs without the need of an RFID card or using an app, making the charging experience even more convenient.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Blink Charging to offer their drivers a seamless Plug&Charge experience across their expansive North American and European networks,” comments Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject Inc. “Creating an effortless charging experience for EV drivers lowers the barriers of EV adoption. The more straightforward the process, the more people will be convinced to join in the mobility transition.”