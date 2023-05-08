Blink Turns to Amerit for Fleet EV Charging Maintenance

Blink Charging Co., a manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, says Amerit Fleet Solutions will begin providing on-site preventative maintenance support for Blink’s fleet customers.

The agreement allows Blink customers to tap into Amerit’s expertise to provide on-site preventative care and service on Blink’s fleet charging stations, helping to increase uptime, safety and reliability.

“Thanks to significant advances in EV battery technology, and more government mandates to lower vehicle emissions, the growth of electric fleet vehicles is steadily climbing, requiring unique needs in servicing charging infrastructure,” says Michael Battaglia, chief revenue officer at Blink. “The agreement with Amerit ensures Blink is provided the best in EV charger maintenance to keep electric fleet vehicles charged and operational, a key component to total cost of ownership.”

Amerit’s EV Anywhere program provides the high-quality maintenance and repair services on location by leveraging a nationwide footprint of over 1,700 trained technicians across the country. As fleets are transitioning to electric vehicles and installing Blink equipment, Amerit’s team is able to provide mobile support and service, as well as ongoing preventative maintenance on the Blink Charging infrastructure.

As a part of its service, Amerit will provide quarterly, bi-annual or annual checks to ensure Blink’s fleet charging stations are functioning properly and report any damage. Amerit is the first point of contact physically to the charger if there should be a need to report any warranty or serviceability issues.