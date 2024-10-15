Blink, Stable Auto Partner to Boost Electric Vehicle Charging Access, Efficiency

Blink Charging Co., a provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, has formed a strategic agreement with Stable Auto to optimize Blink’s charging network and contributions to EV infrastructure.

Stable provides AI-powered solutions to help organizations strategically plan and operate EV charging networks. By analyzing utilization trends from tens of thousands of public EV chargers across the U.S., Stable’s software delivers insights that help minimize deployment risks and manage profitability.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of our charging solutions,” says Mike Battaglia, chief operating officer and CEO-elect of Blink. “We have already experienced the staying power of utilizing this platform. For example, we achieved a 34% improvement in efficiency, increasing the net revenue across 60 locations. Blink has always maintained a ‘right charger, right place, right time’ mindset, allowing us to proactively meet the growing infrastructure demands of every kind of EV driver.”

Stable’s data-driven solutions will help Blink provide its customers as well as EV drivers in general with several network enhancements such as improved accuracy of the Blink network app and partner mapping applications, more chargers listed in outside apps, and more options for drivers to find a charge.

“Like Blink, our mission at Stable is to accelerate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles through the swift and sustainable deployment of EV charging networks,” says Rohan Puri, Stable CEO and co-founder. “As EV adoption becomes more and more prevalent, it’s essential that charger operating decisions are grounded in data. We’re proud to support Blink as it works toward meeting the increasing demands of the rapidly growing EV infrastructure — providing more choices for drivers and giving consumers the freedom to charge at the right time, place, speed and price.”