Blink Collaborates with WEX in Advancing EV Charging for Mixed Fleets

Blink Charging Co., a provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, is collaborating with WEX to enhance the integration of EV charging into mixed energy fleets. This collaboration marks a step forward in the firms’ joint efforts to streamline fleet management and enhance the global electrification of transportation.

“For the estimated 19.4 million commercial vehicles that WEX services worldwide, we continue to integrate EV functionality and ease into existing offerings — empowering organizations to manage EVs alongside traditional internal combustion engine vehicles fueled with gasoline as part of a mixed-energy fleet,” says Jay Collins, senior vice president and general manager, EV & Mobility at WEX.

With Blink Charging now part of WEX’s network, commercial drivers will benefit from greater access to reliable, convenient EV charging solutions. WEX’s network, which includes other EV charging brands, is expected to continue growing. Additionally, WEX’s services are accepted at 95% of retail fuel locations nationwide.

“WEX’s innovation aligns with our own mission at Blink,” says Michael Battaglia, chief operating officer of Blink Charging. “By integrating our services with WEX’s network, we reinforce our commitment to driving the global electrification of transportation and ensuring energy independence for all. Together, we are advancing toward a more balanced and sustainable future in transportation.”

Commercial drivers can easily initiate EV charging sessions via WEX’s DriverDash mobile app or the WEX EV RFID card, with secure transactions and detailed reporting through WEX’s closed-loop payments network.