Blink Installs 53 EV Charging Stations at Tower Management Properties

Blink Charging Co., a provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, has established a relationship with Tower Management Service L.P. This collaboration is well underway and includes the completed installation of 53 EV charging stations at 12 Tower locations throughout New Jersey.

This initiative aligns with a commitment to sustainability by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJ DEP) through the “It Pay$ to Plug In” program, which provides grants to offset the cost of purchasing and maintaining EV charging stations. The program is designed to expand New Jersey’s network of EV infrastructure, allowing businesses, government agencies and residents to purchase and drive EVs. NJ DEP’s grant award was supplemented by additional funding provided by Volkswagen.

With this collaboration, Tower has strengthened its dedication to a more sustainable future by promoting electromobility and providing environmentally friendly solutions for its New Jersey communities.

Equipped with Blink’s Series 8 Level 2 EV charging stations, these sites offer efficient charging capabilities and a seamless user experience. Additionally, the Blink network’s cloud-based software allows users to manage their charging sessions effortlessly.

“By installing these Blink charging stations, our aim is to enhance our sustainable service and amenity offerings for residents at our New Jersey properties, while aligning ourselves with the growing need for EV infrastructure and electromobility trends,” says Jon Schiavo, Tower’s president.

“We’re excited to be working with Tower Management to bring our charging technology and services to these future-focused, clean-tech-ready communities in New Jersey,” says Mike Battaglia, chief operating officer and CEO-elect at Blink. “These are New Jersey apartment communities already known for offering a variety of resident-friendly amenities, and providing EV charging opportunities to the communities takes the living experience to the next level.

“Blink Charging will manage the entire life cycle of the charging stations, from installation to operation and maintenance,” adds Battaglia. “This collaboration not only boosts Tower’s sustainability initiatives but also provides residents with reliable, advanced EV charging solutions for drivers’ evolving mobility needs.”