Blink Installs 50 EV Charging Stations at Midtown Union Development in Georgia

Blink Charging Co. has installed 50 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations through SemaConnect, a Blink Charging Co. wholly owned subsidiary, at the Granite Properties development, Midtown Union in Atlanta, Ga., a new, transformative, mixed-use development serving offices, retail and multifamily. The EV charging stations are split between Midtown Union’s north and south parking decks and will serve the office customers, including Invesco’s new global HQ, residents of the Mira at Midtown Union, and soon to open retailers.

“We are excited to continue the long-standing relationship with Granite Properties,” states Brendan Jones, president of Blink Charging. “With the installation of the L2 EV charging stations at Midtown Union, Granite Properties is making electric vehicle ownership even more achievable for residents and visitors. We are thrilled to join the new Midtown Union development and look forward to supporting more Granite Properties projects in the future.”

The new Series 6 Level 2 charging stations installed at the Midtown Union development features a distinctive slim, modern aluminum casing and interactive LED lights that display station status at a glance. Using the SemaConnect Cloud, the property team can control access, customize pricing, and download usage and sustainability reports at a glance. With the SemaConnect app, Mira residents, and Midtown Union customers will be able to access the private stations, view station status and manage their personal accounts.

“Granite focuses on creating healthy, efficient, and environment-friendly workspaces,” says John Robbins, senior managing director of Granite Properties. “Installing EV charging stations is part of our commitment to reduce our environmental impact on the communities where we operate. They also provide our customers with easy and reliable access to EV charging to get to their next destination.”