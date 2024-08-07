Blink, EVSTAR Introduce Extended Warranty for Electric Vehicle Charging

Blink Charging Co., provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, has established a strategic agreement with EVSTAR to introduce extended warranty coverage options for Blink customers. This new, optional extended warranty program aims to boost customer confidence and includes coverage in cases of accidental damage, OEM connection issues and power surges.

EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by a global insurance organization, brings decades of EV technology service warranty and repair expertise to Blink customers.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the reliability and longevity of our charging solutions,” says Mike Battaglia, chief operating officer at Blink. “With EVSTAR managing claims and scheduling repairs, our customers who purchase this extended warranty can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their investments in EV infrastructure are better protected.”

Customers with this extended warranty may avoid out-of-pocket expenses for eligible claims, even if the charging station requires full replacement, repairs, de-installation or re-installation within the five-year warranty term. For eligible claims, this extended warranty covers mechanical and electrical failures, normal wear and tear, accidental damage, and power surges, allowing customers to focus on expanding their EV charging networks without managing repair logistics.

“We are excited to announce our strategic collaboration with Blink, marking a pivotal moment for both companies and the EV charging industry,” says Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR. “Pooling our strengths, we are introducing groundbreaking solutions and redefining EV charger protection and warranty standards to ensure existing and future devices will always be functional. Together, we are eager to harness our expertise and resources to foster mutual growth and deliver unmatched charging experiences and value to customers and stakeholders.”