Blink Charging UK Teams Up with Evri to Install EV Charging Hubs Nationwide

Blink Charging UK, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle charging provider Blink Charging Co., has collaborated with parcel delivery company Evri to install one of Evri’s first EV charging hubs at its sorting center in Rugby, United Kingdom.

The charging site is the first step in a larger program that will see new EV chargers installed at Evri’s sites across the UK as part of its goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2035. Evri selected Blink for the Rugby site based on its reliable, scalable EV equipment and fleet expertise. As carriers look to electrify their fleets, Blink Charging UK provides guidance to help assess requirements and optimize infrastructure to meet the needs of charging hub points.

The charging hub at Rugby is a 24-hour operation, with the chargers expected to be in use 60% to 80% of the time. Each charger has been strategically placed to be accessible to Evri’s hundreds of staff at the center as well as to fleet vehicles.

The Eve Single Pro line smart charging solution is a lightweight and durable charger, with a user-friendly interface, enabling one vehicle to charge up to 22 kW. The charger complies with all relevant standards, including IEC 61851:2017 — IEC 61851:2017.

The purpose-built, automated parcel distribution hub in Rugby is one of the biggest of its kind in the UK and can process more than one million parcels a day. Installing Blink chargers is part of Evri’s plans to improve its charging infrastructure and grow its existing low-carbon fleet, which consists of 167 electric vans and a growing fleet of e-cargo bikes.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with Evri to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission delivery services in the UK,” says Alex Calnan, managing director of Blink Charging UK. “Blink will leverage our turnkey offering, covering design, installation and management of a scalable charging network, delivering future ready networks to support Evri’s ambitious plans. It is a significant milestone as we help one of the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery companies take one step closer to reaching their goal of net-zero ambitions.”

“We are committed to delivering a sustainable future,” adds Pauline Potter, director of Procurement and Sustainability at Evri. “This partnership is an important step for Evri on our journey toward net-zero, and we are delighted to be working with the team at Blink Charging UK to install EV charging for our Rugby-based vehicles. Together, we can build a more sustainable future for parcel delivery and the communities we serve.”

Blink Charging UK has more than 2,000 chargers in the UK and Ireland with customers in sectors including local authorities, NHS trusts, universities and fleets. The company plans to expand its offerings in those countries to include new commercial and home chargers, global network services and apps, and new fleet management tools.