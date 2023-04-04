Blink Charging to Power Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Referral Program 

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator and provider of EV charging equipment and services, has entered into a referral cooperation agreement with Mike Albert Fleet Solutions as part of its new fleet electrification referral program.

This initiative is designed to provide Blink’s advanced EV chargers to customers considering fleet electrification.

The program will help fleet managers navigate the logistics of electrification, including charging infrastructure, navigating government incentives, financing and ongoing support.

“We are excited to have been selected by Mike Albert as one of its go-to electrification partners,” says Amy Dobrikova, VP fleet solutions for Blink Charging. “We look forward to providing [its] clients with a broad range of products, services and innovative solutions and our flexible business models that allow us to work with host locations and design a program that fits each specific locations’ needs.”