Blink Charging to Deploy EV Chargers to GM’s North American Car Dealerships

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has deployed EV chargers at General Motors (GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. Working with facility solutions provider ABM, Blink is supplying its IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to participating GM dealerships across North America.

“We are proud to bring Blink’s EV charging stations to GM dealerships, providing the vital infrastructure needed to charge GM’s growing lineup of EV models,” says Michael D. Farkas, founder and CEO of Blink Charging. “As transportation continues to shift towards becoming more electric, Blink’s technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will be a critical component of an automaker’s ecosystem and will play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption.”

Working with ABM, which delivers turnkey EV charging installations, Blink has already shipped chargers to selected GM dealerships in all 50 states across the U.S. It currently has orders on hand to supply GM dealers in the U.S. and Canada with additional charging stations over the next several months.

The Blink IQ 200 chargers, which are Level 2 AC charging stations, produce 80 amps of output, delivering 19.2kW to EVs, and reducing charge times for new EVs that are coming to market. The IQ 200 also enables flexibility and customer control through multiple deployment configurations, including wall mount, pole mount and pedestal mount options. In addition, the IQ 200 features local load management allowing two to 20 chargers to be deployed on a single shared circuit.