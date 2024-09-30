Blink Charging Surpasses 100,000-Charger Milestone

Blink Charging Co. has surpassed 100,000 electric vehicle chargers sold, deployed or contracted globally.

“We’re proud to reach this significant accomplishment through dedicated pursuit of our mission to advance the energy transition through Blink’s innovative charging solutions,” says Brendan Jones, Blink’s president and CEO. “By prioritizing, listening to and understanding our customers’ needs and expectations, we have learned to strategically tailor charger placement and installation so that the right charger is in the right place at the right time for every EV driver.”

According to Jones, Blink’s 100,000-charger benchmark accomplishment is largely due to several factors, including the company’s team enabling streamlined project management from start to installation. Blink has also placed a strong emphasis on ensuring charger uptime by offering optional preventative maintenance care programs such as Blink Care.

Blink is offered as a vetted EV charging products and services provider through several cooperative contracts — streamlining access for state and local government agencies, as well as education institutions — to develop and grow their EV charging infrastructure. Earlier in 2024, Blink achieved “In Process” FedRamp status to provide cloud-based EV charging solutions across the U.S. government.

“This landmark is truly a collaborative effort shared among every member of the Blink team, each of our customers and the demand from the EV community, all of whom share Blink’s vision to enable independence for all through the global electrification of transportation,” says Mike Battaglia, chief operating officer and CEO-elect at Blink. He will become CEO upon Jones’s retirement in January 2025.