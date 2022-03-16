Blink Charging Receives Grant for EV DC Fast Charger Deployment in Massachusetts

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has been awarded grants from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to install 8 dual-port 75-175 kW DC fast-charging stations across the state of Massachusetts.

The Blink award, totaling $800,000, were awarded under the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (MassEVIP), which provides grants for installing DC fast-charging stations at strategic locations around the state. The grants are part of a significant effort by Massachusetts to create a reliable EV infrastructure that supports the Commonwealth’s energy future and emissions reduction goals. Massachusetts has announced a goal of ending the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Commonwealth will seek to have 30% of all trucks and bus sales be zero-emission vehicles by 2030, hoping to reach 100% of sales by 2050.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded grant funds from MassDEP to continue expanding EV charging access in Massachusetts. The northeast is a rapidly growing EV market. It is one in which we have been successful in being selected for multiple grant and rebate awards,” says Brendan Jones, president of Blink Charging. “Continuing to build-out high-density areas and high-traffic corridors will further accelerate consumer adoption of EVs. These new DC fast charging locations will provide Massachusetts residents and travelers with the confidence in the state’s charging infrastructure needed to help drive the electric mobility transformation.”

Blink will install eight dual-port DC fast chargers in strategic locations to further develop the state’s charging corridors and convert more drivers to EVs. The chargers will fill existing gaps in EV charging access along major highways and be hosted by familiar consumer brands along Route 90, Route 95 and Route 20.