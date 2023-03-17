Blink Charging Providing Postal Service with 40,000+ EV Chargers

Blink Charging Co., a manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, has been awarded an IDIQ contract by the United States Postal Service to sell up to 41,500 EV charging units to support EV charging infrastructure.

“The Postal Service’s recent announcement of purchasing more EVs and building the necessary charging infrastructure is another step in developing a complete transition in going electric. This move towards electrification sets a precedent that we are hopeful all fleet owners will follow,” says Michael D. Farkas, founder and chief executive officer of Blink Charging.

Blink will provide its Series 7 dual-port charger, which features up to 80 A of power at each port. These Level 2 AC chargers allow two vehicles to charge simultaneously on the Universal J1772 connector, at 19.2 kW.

The NEMA 3R outdoor-rated enclosure allows flexible installation either indoors or outdoors. The compact form factor allows for ideal placement with mounting options on a wall or pedestal. Standard 18-foot charging cables (or the optional 25-foot upgrade) can reach around any vehicle, or between parking spaces, allowing greater flexibility for postal locations.