Blink Charging Provides Optional Preventative Maintenance Program

Blink Charging Co., a provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, has launched Blink Care, a new, optional preventative maintenance program aimed at maximizing customer satisfaction and ensuring charger reliability at Blink charging locations.

Designed to optimize charger uptime, Blink Care gives customers an optional service that focuses on diligent, preventative maintenance care to minimize service interruptions. Blink Care can help charging station owners have confidence that they are getting the best performance from their EV charging products. Charger owners receive a detailed report on charger status and work performed with every Blink Care service visit.

Blink Care can be added to Blink’s existing warranty programs for both Level 2 and DC fast chargers. For Level 2 chargers, program benefits include two on-site check-up visits per year, equipment cleaning, RFID card reader inspection, equipment testing and site visit reports complete with photographs and a detailed checklist. For DC fast chargers, the Blink Care program encompasses all the benefits of the Level 2 program, with the addition of filter and coolant inspection and replacement as needed.

“Blink prides itself on addressing feedback from EV drivers and station owners to evolve our equipment and services to satisfy customer needs and expectations,” says Siddhartha Kodgi, vice president of Operations at Blink. “At Blink, we prioritize customer satisfaction as much as we do the smooth operation of each Blink charger in the market today. Our commitment to customer service means we are dedicated to supporting owners to ensure their stations consistently deliver reliable charging. By offering customers preventative maintenance services through Blink Care, we can take our charging technology to the next level of efficiency.”