Blink Charging Plans to Increase U.S. EV Charger Manufacturing Capacity

Blink Charging Co., an owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is establishing a new manufacturing facility in the United States, which will create new jobs and increase charger production capacity to meet growing market demand.

Blink has launched its search to locate a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the United States that will provide up to 200,000 square feet of space, with future potential growth, and will create an estimated 300 additional jobs for highly skilled workers such as engineers and manufacturing personnel to Blink’s current workforce. The facility will utilize the latest technology to manufacture both DCFC and Level 2 chargers. The facility will have initial production capacity of 10,000 DCFC, and 20,000 to 40,000 Level 2 (AC) chargers.

Blink has narrowed the U.S. site location to a handful of states including Florida, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina.

“We are excited to assist Blink with identifying a location for and executing on the delivery of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the U.S. Blink is a power player in the electric vehicle charging space and this facility will be paramount in supporting their future growth,” says Andy Heymann, managing director at Cushman & Wakefield.

“This is an incredible opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to building Blink EV chargers here in the U.S. and play an integral role in the development of our national EV infrastructure while creating valuable American jobs,” states Michael D. Farkas, chairman and CEO of Blink Charging. “At Blink, we are dedicated to helping build out America’s EV charging infrastructure and contributing to the economy with high-end manufacturing jobs, along with the indirect positions that come from installations, operations, and maintenance. We look forward to working with the Biden Administration and Secretary Walsh to keep manufacturing here in the U.S.”

“Blink’s commitment to Made in America is a crucial example of how public-private partnerships can be leveraged to create good-paying, union jobs while also cutting pollution and improving American energy security,” comments U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “The Biden-Harris administration is proud to highlight this level of involvement from industry partners as we implement historic investments to secure our domestic EV supply chain and rapidly develop a nationwide EV charging station network.”