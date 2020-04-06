Blink Charging Launches Portable Emergency Electric Vehicle Charger

Blink Charging Co., an owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has launched and its new mobile EV charging station.

The mobile EV charger is designed to provide roadside assistance to Blink members and EV drivers anywhere they may be.

“This new mobile charger is tremendously innovative, and I’m excited for our Blink members and all EV drivers to experience its ability to help them when they need a charge the most,” says Michael D. Farkas, founder and executive chairman of Blink.

“Roadside assistance companies, insurance companies, auto manufacturers, and even credit card companies offer their members, customers, and cardholders roadside services. The Blink mobile EV charging station provides yet another valuable emergency service for its members and all EV drivers,” he adds.

The free-standing mobile EV charging station supports 240 V AC charging and provides up to 9.6 kW of charge. At this charging rate, the simple plug-in charging unit can deliver up to 1 mile of charge per minute, allowing drivers to quickly reach the nearest charging station or their homes. The unit is compatible with all-electric vehicles, including all Tesla models.

The self-contained EV charger does not require installation and can be purchased in either a networked or non-networked configuration. The non-networked configuration allows roadside assistance companies the opportunity to provide the EV charge as a part of their standard services. The networked configuration enables EV drivers to charge through their Blink account or pay for the electricity received.

Photo: Blink Charging’s new mobile EV charging station