Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging System for New Jersey Town

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has entered into an agreement with the Township of Winslow, N.J. to deploy five Blink IQ 200 dual port fast Level 2 EV chargers to be installed, providing 10 charging ports. The Township of Winslow will own and operate all the new EV chargers.

The chargers have been deployed using Blink’s local load management, which allows one IQ 200 dual port charger to be deployed on a single 100-amp circuit while providing up to 80 amp of output. Two chargers are for non-public use while three are installed for public EV drivers.

“We are delighted to see how the Township of Winslow is being forward leaning when it comes to the future of transportation and addressing the infrastructure needs early,” says Brendan Jones, president of Blink Charging. “With the new Blink IQ 200s, Township of Winslow residents can have confidence that their township’s charging infrastructure is well positioned to meet their charging needs today and to serve the EVs of tomorrow.”

Funding for the EV chargers was made possible through an incentive award by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) Clean Fleet Electric Vehicle (EV) Incentive Program. These awards are intended to support the purchase of eligible battery EVs and EV charging equipment for local and state government fleets.

“An important aspect of this project was to expand electric vehicle infrastructure for our township while offering access to our residents,” states Winslow Township Mayor Marie Lawrence.