Blink Charging Debuts Seven New EV Charging Products

Blink Charging Co., an owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has launched seven new products. The new products include the MQ 200, HQ 200 (Smart and Basic models), Vision IQ 200 and 50 kW DC Fast Charger, which offer next-generation EV charging technology across the EV ecosystem, including home, fleet, multifamily and retail.

Some charging products also feature a new vehicle-to-grid technology capable of dynamically balancing energy demand with supply. In addition, Blink is launching two new apps, Blink Mobile App and the Blink Fleet portal, to empower a more seamless, efficient and affordable charging experience for both consumers and fleets.

Blink is an end-to-end global EV charging provider, delivering advanced technology solutions for all EV customers, including consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers and municipalities. Offering the most flexibility in the industry, Blink’s personalized and strategic business models also achieve customer goals whether partners want to own, partner with, or host their charging infrastructure.

“With the launch of this next-generation of products, Blink is leading a paradigm shift in what charging infrastructure is and can be,” says Michael D. Farkas, founder and CEO of Blink Charging. “Pairing more than a decade’s worth of industry experience with the newest charging technology available in the market, we have built products that create reliable and enjoyable charging experiences for customers across the industry. By taking this holistic approach to electrification, reaching consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers and municipalities, we are making transitioning to EVs easier than ever before, while also helping to deliver on the electrification goals set forth by both public and private entities globally.”

Electrifying the full fleet ecosystem, such as those in trucking, delivery, taxi, rental, public utility and commercial industries, is a key step in accelerating an electric vehicle future. Driving Blink further into fleet services, the company is releasing the MQ 200, a 50-amp scalable charging station that meets the unique needs of fleets and locations requiring multiple fast chargers.

​​Designed especially for fleets, workplace and multifamily locations, the MQ 200 makes deploying numerous chargers at a single location convenient, cost-effective and scalable. It features an advanced, integrated plug & charge functionality which allows any electric vehicle or fleet EV with this capability to start a charge instantly after plugging in.

The MQ 200 communicates with the Blink Network and the Blink Fleet Portal via LTE or Wi-Fi connections. The chargers can be deployed using local load management which allows for installation of two to 20 Blink chargers on a single circuit, perfect for reliable overnight charging of fleet vehicles in a queue, while the unit’s smart grid functionality allows communication directly with local utilities. The MQ 200 also comes with multiple cable management options which can be paired with all charger deployment methods, whether wall, pole or pedestal.

Blink’s HQ 200 comes in two models: the HQ 200 Smart, which provides drivers remote control and intelligence via Wi-Fi, and the HQ 200 Basic, for those consumers looking for a more streamlined solution.

The HQ 200 features 50 amps of output and makes at-home charging easier, faster and more seamless than ever before. The HQ 200 Smart is equipped with vehicle-to-grid and load-sharing technology, which allows multiple EVs to charge at home on a single, shared circuit. The HQ 200 Smart charger is smart-home ready and connects to the new Blink Mobile App via 5Ghz Wi-Fi.

The Vision-IQ 200 product line by Blink pairs the company’s Level 2 charging equipment with a dynamic digital media display, offering a full-service advertising capability with an integrated charging station ideal for retail, hospitality and high-traffic locations. The Vision-IQ 200 is equipped with one or two 80-amp chargers and offers two 30-inch screens capable of displaying both static and dynamic advertising, while the Blink IQ 200 charging station is compatible with all-electric vehicles. It can also be deployed using local load management and features smart grid functionality.

Blink’s DC Fast Wall 50 kW is a compact, high-performance and easy-to-install charger with up to 150 amps of output. Packing the power of DC fast charging into a smaller, sleeker wall-mounted charger, the DC Fast Wall 50 kW is the size of a flatscreen TV and features a new vehicle-to-grid technology capable of balancing energy demand with supply. It comes as both a wall-mountable or pedestal solution and can charge two cars simultaneously making it ideal for fleet, retail, streetside charging and all high-traffic locations.

The DC Fast Wall 50 kW features fast communications via integrated LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, a 10-inch touch screen display and an RFID reader to easily start a charge with a Blink member card, credit card and Blink Mobile app.

An integrated electric fleet management solution, the new Blink Fleet portal is designed to help fleet managers improve operational efficiencies at all levels. The Blink Fleet portal is a smart software platform that connects chargers, vehicles, fleet managers and fleet drivers to improve reliability, flexibility and uptime. The product can also be integrated into existing platforms via API.

Blink Fleet software offers a comprehensive dashboard with real-time reporting and vehicle diagnostics for fleet managers to track a variety of operations including routing, charging depots and activity, vehicles and drivers, as well as mobile charging in case of rescue needs in emergency situations. It was designed upfront to enable 99% uptime. The software also features smart AI enabled charging to automatically set when, how much and how quickly to charge vehicles, as well as a Smart Grid functionality to communicate with local utilities and avoid off-peak hours.

For vehicle and driver management, the product integrates with vehicle telematics for real-time information for tracking and alerts, daily route management, charging status and history, vehicle diagnostics, and service schedules. The Blink Fleet solution also features a mobile app for drivers that includes charging status, routes, updates, automatic data sync and communication.

The new Blink Mobile App is designed to make the EV charging experience easier and more accessible for both public and home charging. It puts EV drivers in control with expanded keyword search allowing drivers to search for nearby activities that are in close proximity to a charging station. The Blink Mobile app also enables interoperability with other charging providers’ networks, allowing drivers to charge at a ChargePoint station, for example.

The new Blink Mobile App allows drivers to reserve charging sessions in advance, favorite frequent charging stations and set charging reminders to take advantage of off-peak electricity rates. The app also provides account and charging history reporting and real-time charging information, which includes estimated time left to charge and estimated costs to help drivers plan their charging sessions.