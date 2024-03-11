Blink Charging Company Opens Maryland HQ, Plans New Production Facility

Blink Charging Company, a manufacturer and provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, has established its global corporate headquarters in a 15,000-square-foot facility in Bowie, Maryland.

Complementing this pivotal move, Blink has announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity by constructing a new LEED Gold-certified 30,000-sq-ft production facility. The new facility will include an extra production line to streamline operations for expedited and increased production of EV charging units.

Blink has designated Maryland as its central hub, leveraging its proximity to Washington, D.C., to support the company’s global vision of a greener future. Blink has made notable progress in expanding its market presence and enhancing operational efficiency. The company has implemented innovative and sustainable workplace initiatives for employees and increased focus on product research and development.

“Blink Charging is proud and excited to be establishing our global headquarters and production facility in Maryland, marking a pivotal moment in our journey toward a greener future,” says Brendan Jones, Blink president and CEO. “We are committed to implementing innovative technology and manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency, capability and output speed while maintaining quality standards. We thank the state of Maryland for welcoming us, and we are excited to be here.”

The announcement was marked with a grand opening event attended by White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and other federal, state and local dignitaries at the new manufacturing facility.

The new headquarters and manufacturing facility will be situated in Melford Town Center, a mixed-use business community developed by St. John’s Properties Inc., a developer with experience creating LEED-certified facilities in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Blink’s current manufacturing facility produces around 15,000 EV charging units annually.

To meet the rapidly increasing demand for EVs and their charging infrastructure, the company plans to expand its production capacity to over 50,000 charging units annually.

“We are thrilled to welcome Blink’s headquarters to the great state of Maryland,” says Moore. “This decision not only affirms our commitment to climate action but also supports our efforts to create new job opportunities and enhance Maryland’s competitiveness. Together, we will meet our goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2035, and we will ensure that climate justice drives economic justice.”

The new facility at Howerton Way will function as the central hub for Blink’s in-house manufacturing and production in North America. In alignment with the Build America, Buy America Act, this new facility will enable Blink to increase domestic manufacturing operations, replacing previous overseas production. Maryland will serve as the assembly site for Blink’s Series 6, Series 7 and Series 8 L2 chargers.