Blink Charging Acquires EB Charging for U.K. EV Infrastructure

Blink Charging Co.’s Blink Holdings BV wholly owned European subsidiary has acquired Electric Blue Ltd. (EB Charging), a provider of integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging and sustainable energy solutions based in the United Kingdom. This acquisition marks Blink’s first entry into the U.K. and adds more than 1,150 chargers, installed or committed for delivery, to its footprint. The purchase price of this acquisition is up to approximately $23.4 million.

“Blink will be working with EB Charging to establish a Blink presence in the U.K., allowing us to bring a unified global experience,” says Michael Farkas, founder and CEO of Blink Charging. “Together, we have a robust portfolio of EV charging solutions that offer advanced EV charging applications and a state-of-the-art EV network. EB Charging is an established and well-known EV charging company with a proven track record of success. Blink will expand EB Charging’s product offerings to include new commercial and home chargers, new global network services and apps, and new EV fleet management tools.”

“Blink’s experience, supply chain, and investment will enable us to install more charge ports, more quickly, serve more EV driving customers, and deliver on our commitment to customer excellence and innovation,” adds Alex Calnan, EB Charging’s managing director. “Working with Blink, we can quickly and efficiently serve our current £12 million orderbook, significantly growing the EV charger footprint in the U.K. Blink is a substantial business in the US and will continue to add tremendous value to its international acquisitions and partners.”

“The U.K. has continued to demonstrate global leadership in accelerating the transition to EVs and EB Charging is an evident example of this,” states Miko de Haan, managing director of Europe at Blink Charging. “With clear alignment of values and innovation, our agreement to acquire EB Charging will allow us to deliver first-class charging solutions to drivers and partners across the U.K., while driving forward our expansion across Europe.”