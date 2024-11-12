Blink, ChargeHub Team Up to Expand EV Roaming

Blink Charging Co. has reached a strategic passport hub data sharing and roaming agreement with ChargeHub. As part of the collaboration, Blink’s public electric vehicle chargers can now be visible to e-mobility service providers (eMSPs) and charge point operators (CPOs) connected to ChargeHub’s Passport roaming hub. Blink’s public EV chargers can now be activated by the ChargeHub eMSP app, which serves over a million users, according to ChargeHub.

For EV drivers, the collaboration between Blink and ChargeHub grants access to an expanding network of chargers while offering a streamlined payment process through a single account of the user’s choice. As a result, drivers can say goodbye to the frustration of juggling multiple accounts across different charging networks.

ChargeHub reports over 150 active roaming connections that cover more than two-thirds of networked (CCS and J1772) chargers in the U.S. and Canada.

“This collaboration with ChargeHub represents a significant milestone in improving the accessibility and efficiency of our charging solutions,” says Mike Battaglia, CEO-elect at Blink. “We must aggressively pursue pathways to enable our shared electric vehicle adoption goals. I am excited to announce our collaboration with ChargeHub as our latest joint initiative. At Blink, we understand the value of EV roaming in enhancing the driver experience and supporting customers’ growth. Teaming up with ChargeHub allows us to improve this experience across the U.S. and Canada, providing broader access to the Blink network as well as a wide range of other charging solutions, all while offering the most advanced roaming capabilities.”

“As we observe the rapid growth of charging networks and the growth of OEMs and fleets in the EV space, the need for streamlined roaming solutions is becoming critical,” adds Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. “Our collaboration with Blink will allow millions of drivers from coast to coast access to Blink’s chargers while providing them with integrated solutions that seamlessly add EV roaming capabilities to offer the best overall charging experience.”