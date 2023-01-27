Bergey’s Truck Center Commits as Mack Truck EV Dealer

Mack Trucks dealer Bergey’s Truck Center has achieved Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer status at its Trenton, N.J., location. Bergey’s will now be able to service and support the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first Mack dealer in New Jersey to achieve EV certification status.

“We continue to see Mack dealers commit to EV certification, and it’s no surprise that Bergey’s Truck Center has made the required investment to achieve certification and help move the industry toward zero emissions,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America, which is part of the Volvo Group. “Bergey’s has a reputation for exceptional service, and now customers with Mack EV products can count on the same superior support they experience with all Mack products.”

EV certification requires dealers to meet numerous stringent infrastructure, safety, charging, tooling and training requirements. To simplify the process, Mack executives work hand-in-hand with dealer leadership to ensure that all requirements are met before certification.

Bergey’s Trenton location, a Mack Certified Uptime Dealer, offers 13 service bays, two of which are dedicated to electric vehicles. The dealership has 12 technicians, two of whom are EV-certified.

“EV certification takes time and effort by all involved,” states Bill Schenck, vice president of heavy-duty truck sales for Bergey’s Truck Centers. “We are excited to have the support of Mack on our journey to becoming an EV-certified shop. Our team worked hard to meet numerous stringent safety, charging, tooling, specialized master EV technician training, infrastructure and facility requirements to be certified. We plan to continue our training and upgrades in preparation for adding other Bergey’s Truck Center locations to support EV customer needs.”

“Bergey’s Truck Centers has been promoting the Mack LR Electric vehicle to customers whose routes can benefit from the new technology,” Schenck adds. “We’ve had some good discussions about the LR Electric from when we demonstrated it at Bergey’s Pennsauken, New Jersey, location.”