Bechtel to Design and Build EV Infrastructure for First Student

First Student, the largest provider of student transportation services in North America, has chosen to Bechtel to design and build charging stations for one of First Student’s electrification projects in the U.S.

“Bechtel provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to fleet customers so they can focus on their core business, whether it is safely moving students or delivering packages,” says Catherine Hunt Ryan, president of Bechtel’s Manufacturing & Technology business. “Vehicle fleet operators are instrumental in the electric vehicle transition. Bechtel will help First Student advance their electrification goals by being a one-stop partner through design and build.”

“Thousands of our students are already benefiting from riding emissions-free school buses,” adds First Student Head of Electrification Kevin L. Matthews. “First Student is on track to convert 30,000 of our buses to electric by 2035, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and positively impacting the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Bechtel provides a range of services in the electrification market, including feasibility studies, site selection, front-end engineering design, procurement services, construction management and project management.

The two companies intend to partner on more electric vehicle deployments in the future, with Bechtel providing engineering, procurement and construction services.