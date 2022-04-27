Beam Global Wins Federal BPA for EV ARC Charging Infrastructure

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Office of Fleet Management has awarded Beam Global a federal blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and ancillary services. The award provides federal agencies and organizations a streamlined procurement process to purchase EV ARC sustainable EV charging systems in support of the government’s initiative for the electrification of the federal vehicle fleet. Beam Global was previously also awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006.

The federal fleet is comprised of approximately 657,500 vehicles. Last year, President Biden signed Executive Order 14008 and subsequent Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan, which calls for 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. This will prioritize and accelerate a federal clean electricity and vehicle procurement strategy, calling for clean and zero emissions vehicles (ZEV) for federal, state, local and tribal government fleets, including vehicles of the United States Postal Service.

“Our made in America products are rapidly deployed without construction or electrical work,” states Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “They are highly scalable, clean and sustainable, and provide a source of fuel and emergency power during utility grid failures and without a utility bill. They are also ideal for providing EV charging in highway corridor locations where grid availability might be scarce. We offer the U.S. federal government the fastest route to hitting its laudable and ambitious EV charging infrastructure goals. It makes perfect sense that we have been awarded this new contract and that we are on the front cover of the NEVI guidance document.”